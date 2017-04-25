(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMLA 267 Live Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Marines with HMLA-267 and 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company perform a large scale live fire exercise to hone their air-ground synchronization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521479
    VIRIN: 170426-M-JG123-031
    Filename: DOD_104309149
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA 267 Live Fire Exercise, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    18th Wing
    Air
    Huey
    Ground
    ANGLICO
    Viper
    Integration
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    HMLA-267
    MCIPAC
    AFN Pacific
    HU-1Y

