Marines with HMLA-267 and 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company perform a large scale live fire exercise to hone their air-ground synchronization.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 01:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521479
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-JG123-031
|Filename:
|DOD_104309149
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMLA 267 Live Fire Exercise, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
