Spring is a time for sun and fun in Misawa, and Junior Sports Day let local families do just that. Petty Officer Devin Kates has the story.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 01:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521477
|VIRIN:
|140428-N-VQ947-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104309147
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Junior Sports Day, by PO3 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT