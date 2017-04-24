Air Force and Marine Reservists refurbish a playground at Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan, Belize. They used their spare time from hospital construction projects to paint and reinforce the play structure, and add swings to it. The reservists are part of Beyond the Horizon 2017, a combined joint exercise that provides medical and engineering support to Belize.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2017 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521469
|VIRIN:
|170424-Z-CA120-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104308350
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|BELMOPAN, BZ
|Hometown:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineers Refurbish Hospital Playground B-Roll, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
