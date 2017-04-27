Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller talks about the technology prototypes featured at the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 and how they could impact the future of warfare.
|04.27.2017
|04.27.2017 22:36
|Interviews
|521459
|170427-M-YW621-366
|DOD_104308223
|00:02:01
|CA, US
|10
|1
|1
|0
This work, Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (CMC Interview), by Sgt Brian Burdett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
