(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S2ME2 ANTX 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Capt. Amy Crane 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    Video coverage (BROLL) of the Commandant of the Marine Corps and the Acting Secretary of Defense visiting the S2ME2 ANTX 2017 event. The event is a DON sponsored exercise where industry, academia and government research and development organizations demonstrate energizing technology and engineering innovations to address U.S. Navy and Marine Corps missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521448
    VIRIN: 170427-N-EY088-002
    Filename: DOD_104308143
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S2ME2 ANTX 2017, by CPT Amy Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    camp pendleton
    interview
    robotics
    engineering
    tactical
    research
    red beach
    navy
    government
    marine corps
    exercise
    technology
    army
    academia
    ANTX
    S2ME2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT