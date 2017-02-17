(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Air Base Holds Green Dot Training

    JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    The best way to deal with an issue is to prevent it from happening. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Yokota Air Base, where Green Dot coordinators share their experiences with teaching Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 02:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511539
    VIRIN: 170217-F-TO545-788
    Filename: DOD_104113092
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Holds Green Dot Training, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    USAF
    Green Dot

