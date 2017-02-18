(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Air Base Hosts Powerlifting Competition

    JAPAN

    02.18.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    Physical fitness is a major focus to service members. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Yokota Air Base, where for competitors to lift their way to the top.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 02:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511537
    VIRIN: 170218-F-TO545-714
    Filename: DOD_104113090
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Hosts Powerlifting Competition, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    USAF
    Samurai Fitness Center

