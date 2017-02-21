U.S. Pacific Command military personnel conducting trilateral medical training with Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Sef-Defense Force counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 01:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511536
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-AR259-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104113062
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cope North's Medical Care To-Go, by TSgt Joseph Orellana, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
