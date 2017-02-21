(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cope North's Medical Care To-Go

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    02.21.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Orellana 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Pacific Command military personnel conducting trilateral medical training with Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Sef-Defense Force counterparts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511536
    VIRIN: 170222-F-AR259-0001
    Filename: DOD_104113062
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North's Medical Care To-Go, by TSgt Joseph Orellana, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Guam
    stretcher
    Andersen Air Force Base
    RAAF
    C-12
    Cope North
    Kadena Air Force Base
    Air Force
    exercise
    USAF
    C-130
    training
    Aeromedical evacuation squadron
    JASDF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    tri-lateral
    Team Kadena
    configure
    18 AES
    CN17
    Tinian West
    Capt Warren Carter
    SSgt Robert Grimes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT