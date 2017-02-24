(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17/Part 2 of 4 (B-roll)

    GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Video by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include K9 training exchange in the jungle environment on Guam.
    SUGGESTED LEAD:
    A new element was added to this year’s COPE NORTH Exercise on Guam. Here’s Amy Forsythe with more…

    SUGGESTED TAG:
    Other elements were added to the exercise this year that include: jungle warfare and survival training for security forces troops.

    SOUNDBITE: (:15) Staff Sgt. Patty Eckles, 736th Contingency Response Group
    “A lot of lessons learned especially for the Royal Australian Dog teams because – coming from their environment where they don’t necessarily have a jungle, coming to a jungle here on Guam where they have to take into consideration the dense areas and being able to track through the jungle and small spaces.”

    SOUNDBITE: (:15) Leading Aircraftman Daniel Johnson, Royal Australian Air Force
    “I’m certainly learning a lot every day. We’re doing different scenarios and me, myself and my dog are doing great and we’re learning a lot from the United States Air Force K9 guys. Hopefully, we’re developing some knowledge on their behalf as well.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511507
    VIRIN: 170224-D-AW818-361
    Filename: DOD_104112946
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17/Part 2 of 4 (B-roll), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

