COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include a K9 training exchange in the jungle environment on Guam. Report by Amy Forsythe from Defense Media Activity Guam.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 21:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511501
|VIRIN:
|170224-D-AW818-617
|Filename:
|DOD_104112940
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17 (Part 2 of 4), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT