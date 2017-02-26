BROLL of the swimming portion of the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior trials. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials took place on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Smith/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 00:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511500
|VIRIN:
|170226-F-CC655-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112939
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
This work, AF Wounded Warrior Trials 2017 - Swimming Stringer, by SSgt Thomas Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
