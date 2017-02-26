(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard sinking boat near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, VA

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Little Creek crew stand by as a 23-foot boat is lifted out of the water at Lynnhaven Marine Boatel in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2017. Station Little Creek passed dewatering pumps to and escorted the two people aboard the boat after it hit an underwater rock and began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Wells)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511497
    VIRIN: 170226-G-DN496-001
    Filename: DOD_104112894
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 47
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard sinking boat near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, VA, by PO3 Joshua Canup, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    U.S.
    Coast Guard

