U.S. Coast Guard Station Little Creek crew stand by as a 23-foot boat is lifted out of the water at Lynnhaven Marine Boatel in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2017. Station Little Creek passed dewatering pumps to and escorted the two people aboard the boat after it hit an underwater rock and began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Wells)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511497
|VIRIN:
|170226-G-DN496-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112894
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|47
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard sinking boat near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, VA, by PO3 Joshua Canup, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT