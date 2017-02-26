S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to Operation Atlantic Resolve

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, depart to support Operation Atlantic Resolve from Eagle Aviation in Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017. The 140 Soldiers are scheduled to stop in Texas for about one month for training prior to departing for Eastern Europe to support the 16th Sustainment Brigade. The unit will provide maintenance and repair capabilities for military vehicles, electronics and small arms weapons while mobilized for approximately one year,

