U.S Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, depart to support Operation Atlantic Resolve from Eagle Aviation in Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017. The 140 Soldiers are scheduled to stop in Texas for about one month for training prior to departing for Eastern Europe to support the 16th Sustainment Brigade. The unit will provide maintenance and repair capabilities for military vehicles, electronics and small arms weapons while mobilized for approximately one year,
.
Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 15:01
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511468
|VIRIN:
|170226-Z-LJ054-678
|Filename:
|DOD_104112745
|Length:
|00:00:18
Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to Operation Atlantic Resolve, by LTC Cindi King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
