(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to Operation Atlantic Resolve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Video by Lt. Col. Cindi King 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, depart to support Operation Atlantic Resolve from Eagle Aviation in Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017. The 140 Soldiers are scheduled to stop in Texas for about one month for training prior to departing for Eastern Europe to support the 16th Sustainment Brigade. The unit will provide maintenance and repair capabilities for military vehicles, electronics and small arms weapons while mobilized for approximately one year,
    .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511468
    VIRIN: 170226-Z-LJ054-678
    Filename: DOD_104112745
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to Operation Atlantic Resolve, by LTC Cindi King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    S.C. national Guard
    deployment
    SCARNG
    SCNG
    742nd Support Maintenance Company
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT