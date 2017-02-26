U.S. Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, board an aircraft as they depart from Eagle Aviation, Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017 to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. The 140 Soldiers are scheduled to train in Texas for about one month before deploying to eastern Europe for a nearly year-long deployment to support the 16th Sustainment Brigade in eastern Europe.
This work, S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, by LTC Cindi King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
