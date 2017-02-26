S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to support Operation Atlantic Resolve

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511464" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, board an aircraft as they depart from Eagle Aviation, Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017 to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. The 140 Soldiers are scheduled to train in Texas for about one month before deploying to eastern Europe for a nearly year-long deployment to support the 16th Sustainment Brigade in eastern Europe.