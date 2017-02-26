(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to support Operation Atlantic Resolve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Video by Lt. Col. Cindi King 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, board an aircraft as they depart from Eagle Aviation, Columbia, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017 to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. The 140 Soldiers are scheduled to train in Texas for about one month before deploying to eastern Europe for a nearly year-long deployment to support the 16th Sustainment Brigade in eastern Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511464
    VIRIN: 170226-Z-LJ054-843
    Filename: DOD_104112699
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.C. National Guard deploys maintenance unit to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, by LTC Cindi King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    S.C. National Guard
    deployment
    SCARNG
    742nd Support Maintenance Company
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT