Helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City hoist two passengers off a boat 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, February 25, 2017. The helicopter crew responded along with Station Oregon Inlet boat crews to assist passengers aboard the Triple Seven after the vessel became disabled. One passenger had lost consciousness, the other was feeling nauseous. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511440
|VIRIN:
|170225-G-DN496-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112393
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|OREGON INLET, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medivacs 2 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, NC, by PO3 Joshua Canup, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT