    Coast Guard medivacs 2 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, NC

    OREGON INLET, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City hoist two passengers off a boat 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, February 25, 2017. The helicopter crew responded along with Station Oregon Inlet boat crews to assist passengers aboard the Triple Seven after the vessel became disabled. One passenger had lost consciousness, the other was feeling nauseous. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511440
    VIRIN: 170225-G-DN496-001
    Filename: DOD_104112393
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OREGON INLET, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medivacs 2 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, NC, by PO3 Joshua Canup, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

