    AF Wounded Warrior Trials 2017 Opening Ceremony

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Smith 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    B-roll of the opening ceremony for the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior trials. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials took place on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Smith/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511439
    VIRIN: 170224-F-CC655-0001
    Filename: DOD_104112389
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Wounded Warrior Trials 2017 Opening Ceremony, by SSgt Thomas Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    wounded warrior
    trials
    air force

