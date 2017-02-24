AF Wounded Warrior Trials 2017 Opening Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the opening ceremony for the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior trials. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials took place on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Smith/Released)