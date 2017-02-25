(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th CAB Off-Load Thessaloniki

    GREECE

    02.25.2017

    Video by Anthony Sweeney 

    U.S. Army Europe

    Equipment from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade was off loaded at the port of Thessaloniki, Greece, they are U.S. Army Europe's Regionally Allocated Force taking part in Operation Atlantic Resolve. They are the first aviation brigade to be deployed to Europe as part of the RAF and will take part in missions and training exercises in OAR north countries of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as well as OAR south countries of Bulgaria and Romania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511437
    VIRIN: 170225-A-JB684-001
    Filename: DOD_104112378
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB Off-Load Thessaloniki, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    StrongEurope

