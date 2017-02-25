10th CAB Off-Load Thessaloniki

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Equipment from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade was off loaded at the port of Thessaloniki, Greece, they are U.S. Army Europe's Regionally Allocated Force taking part in Operation Atlantic Resolve. They are the first aviation brigade to be deployed to Europe as part of the RAF and will take part in missions and training exercises in OAR north countries of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as well as OAR south countries of Bulgaria and Romania.