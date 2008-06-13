Destination Point Luck is a one hour documentary with interviews with many of the participants of the Battle Of Midway. Narrated by Ernest Borgnine, the interviewees include PBY pilots. Code breakers from the hypo unit, marines from Midway Atol and pilots from the USS Hornet, USS Yorktown and USS Enterprise. Destination Point Luck follows the Navy from Pearl Harbor and the Battle of the Coral Sea to the victory at Midway. Part 8 of 9
This work, Point Luck Voices From Midway pt8, by Butch Livingston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
