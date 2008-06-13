Point Luck Voices From Midway pt2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Destination Point Luck is a one hour documentary with interviews with many of the participants of the Battle Of Midway. Narrated by Ernest Borgnine, the interviewees include PBY pilots. Code breakers from the hypo unit, marines from Midway Atol and pilots from the USS Hornet, USS Yorktown and USS Enterprise. Destination Point Luck follows the Navy from Pearl Harbor and the Battle of the Coral Sea to the victory at Midway. Part 2 of 9