In the depths of a Vietnamese jungle, a team of archaeologists and U.S. service members search for a U.S. airman missing since The Vietnam War.
Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511414
|VIRIN:
|161101-A-KV576-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112298
|Length:
|00:12:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remains, by SGT Jose Rodriguez Guzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
