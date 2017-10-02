(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Platoon Level Live Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    02.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Fardette 

    7th Army Training Command

    JMRC's 1-4 Infantry building teamwork and camaraderie in a Live Fire Exercise at the Grafenwohr training area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511411
    VIRIN: 170210-A-BW426-180
    Filename: DOD_104112277
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platoon Level Live Fire Exercise, by SSG Erik Fardette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1-4 Infantry
    JMRC
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT