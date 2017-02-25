(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Video by Seaman Maria Alvarez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 25, 2017) The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria I. Alvarez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, by SN Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Carter Hall

