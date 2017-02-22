(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KOSOVO

    02.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    What does it mean to be a Rakkasan? The soldiers deployed with 1st Battalion 33rd Cavalry discuss what being a Rakkasan means to them. Their storied history and long lineage are just a couple of reasons Rakkasans are so proud of their heritage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511402
    VIRIN: 170222-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_104112253
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rakkasan Anniversary, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cavalry
    Rakkasans
    1-33 CAV
    1st Bn 33rd Cav

