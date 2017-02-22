Rakkasan Anniversary

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What does it mean to be a Rakkasan? The soldiers deployed with 1st Battalion 33rd Cavalry discuss what being a Rakkasan means to them. Their storied history and long lineage are just a couple of reasons Rakkasans are so proud of their heritage.