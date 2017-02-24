The short Teaser for the Corps' flagship web update: The Corps Report.
The highest ranking Marine World War II veteran dies at the age of 95, the Commandant of the Marine Corps introduces the newest Honorary Marine, and Autonomous flight technology is on the rise.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 09:45
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|511396
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-TB374-709
|Filename:
|DOD_104112205
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Corps Report Ep. 92 Teaser, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
