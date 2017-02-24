The Corps Report Ep. 92 Teaser

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The short Teaser for the Corps' flagship web update: The Corps Report.



The highest ranking Marine World War II veteran dies at the age of 95, the Commandant of the Marine Corps introduces the newest Honorary Marine, and Autonomous flight technology is on the rise.