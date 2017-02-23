(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group train and qualify for various tables of fire on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. The Marines spent the day at the range to achieve their annual rifle qualifications and to refresh their rifle skills for day and night-time shooting. This video includes interviews with Cpl. Kyle Weiss and Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Zak, respectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 08:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511390
    VIRIN: 170223-M-GD641-001
    Filename: DOD_104112187
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies, by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    M-16
    2nd Maintenance Battalion
    Rifle
    II MEF
    Marines
    MLG
    Tables 3 4 5 6
    2nd Maring Logistics Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT