2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies

Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group train and qualify for various tables of fire on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. The Marines spent the day at the range to achieve their annual rifle qualifications and to refresh their rifle skills for day and night-time shooting. This video includes interviews with Cpl. Kyle Weiss and Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Zak, respectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)