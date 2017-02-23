(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iraqi security forces junior leaders course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    02.23.2017

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldier receive a class and imply direct action on controlled explosive charges during breach and entry training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. ISF participated in the junior leaders course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 05:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511380
    VIRIN: 170223-A-MF745-001
    Filename: DOD_104112063
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces junior leaders course, by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MOSUL
    ISF
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation inherent resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT