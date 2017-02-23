Iraqi security forces soldier receive a class and imply direct action on controlled explosive charges during breach and entry training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. ISF participated in the junior leaders course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|02.23.2017
|02.25.2017 05:19
|B-Roll
|511380
|170223-A-MF745-001
|DOD_104112063
|00:01:56
|IQ
|3
|0
|0
|0
This work, Iraqi security forces junior leaders course, by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
