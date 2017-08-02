Army Veterinarians

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Veterinarian team conducts vaccinations and sterilization procedures to pets in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show US support and commitment to Central and South America. Produced by MC2 Ridge Leoni.