    Army Veterinarians

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    02.08.2017

    Army Veterinarian team conducts vaccinations and sterilization procedures to pets in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show US support and commitment to Central and South America. Produced by MC2 Ridge Leoni.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 23:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511377
    Filename: DOD_104108757
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Veterinarians, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    medical
    veterinary
    Guatemala
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    dental
    US 4th Fleet
    Puerto Barrios
    CP
    Continuing Promise 2017

