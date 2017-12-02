Sailors assigned to Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit (NEPMU) 2 takes samples of mosquito larva in the neighborhoods of Barrios El Rastro in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show US support and commitment to Central and South America. Produced by MC2 Ridge Leoni.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 23:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511375
|Filename:
|DOD_104108755
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|PUERTO BARRIOS, GT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Preventative Medicine Surveys the Streets, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT