(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VP-10 and Thai Navy Fly P-8A During Cobra Gold

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Fudge 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Patrol Squadron 10 (VP-10) fly a P-8A Poseidon with the Royal Thai Navy during exercise Cobra Gold 2017 off the coast of Thailand, Feb. 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511373
    VIRIN: 170220-M-SQ436-1002
    Filename: DOD_104108747
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-10 and Thai Navy Fly P-8A During Cobra Gold, by SSgt Jason Fudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Navy
    Thailand
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. PACOM
    Red Lancers
    CobraGold17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT