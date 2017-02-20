U.S. Navy Sailors with Patrol Squadron 10 (VP-10) fly a P-8A Poseidon with the Royal Thai Navy during exercise Cobra Gold 2017 off the coast of Thailand, Feb. 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511373
|VIRIN:
|170220-M-SQ436-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104108747
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VP-10 and Thai Navy Fly P-8A During Cobra Gold, by SSgt Jason Fudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT