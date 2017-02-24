The Active Duty Fund Drive is starting soon... Click on the link to find out how to support fellow Marines and Sailors!
https://donate.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/2016-active-duty-fund-drive
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 22:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511371
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-ZR897-806
|Filename:
|DOD_104108715
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active Duty Fund Drive, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
