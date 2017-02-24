(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Active Duty Fund Drive

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    The Active Duty Fund Drive is starting soon... Click on the link to find out how to support fellow Marines and Sailors!

    https://donate.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/2016-active-duty-fund-drive

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 22:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511371
    VIRIN: 170224-M-ZR897-806
    Filename: DOD_104108715
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Duty Fund Drive, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    I Marine Headquarters Group
    I MHG

