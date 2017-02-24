World War II veteran dies at the age of 95, the Commandant of the Marine Corps introduces the newest Honorary Marine, and AACUS technology is on the rise.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 20:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|511365
|VIRIN:
|161207-M-TB374-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104108592
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Corps Report Ep.92, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
