    Estonian Independence Day Parade

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    02.24.2017

    Video by Pfc. James Dutkavich 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion,
    68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division,
    Estonian soldiers and soldiers from other Nations participated in
    the Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia in
    support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern
    Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective
    security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in
    the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511350
    VIRIN: 170224-A-AE054-001
    Filename: DOD_104108334
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: TALLINN, EE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Estonian Independence Day Parade, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    4ID
    USAREUR
    Latvia
    1-68th
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

