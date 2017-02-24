U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion,
68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division,
Estonian soldiers and soldiers from other Nations participated in
the Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia in
support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern
Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective
security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in
the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511350
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-AE054-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104108334
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Estonian Independence Day Parade, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
