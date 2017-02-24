video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511350" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion,

68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division,

Estonian soldiers and soldiers from other Nations participated in

the Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia in

support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern

Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective

security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in

the region.