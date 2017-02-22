U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division(MARDIV) recognize the 2d MARDIV NCO and Marine of the Year; Navy Sea Sailor of the Year competitor; Junior Sailor of the Year, Blue Jacket of the Year; NCO and Marine of the Quarter; Junior and Senior Sailor of the Quarter; and the Blue Jacket of the Quarter. The Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony is an opportunity for 2d MARDIV leadership to honor notable Marines and Sailors on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor)
This work, Second Marine Division Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony, by LCpl Samuel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
