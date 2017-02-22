(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Second Marine Division Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division(MARDIV) recognize the 2d MARDIV NCO and Marine of the Year; Navy Sea Sailor of the Year competitor; Junior Sailor of the Year, Blue Jacket of the Year; NCO and Marine of the Quarter; Junior and Senior Sailor of the Quarter; and the Blue Jacket of the Quarter. The Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony is an opportunity for 2d MARDIV leadership to honor notable Marines and Sailors on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 23:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511349
    VIRIN: 170224-M-TK349-1003
    Filename: DOD_104108255
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Marine Division Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony, by LCpl Samuel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    awards
    general
    usmc
    NCO of the quarter
    sailor of the year
    NCO of the year
    Blue Jacket of the year
    camp lejeune
    Comcam
    2nd marine division
    Marine of the Quarter
    Marine of the Year
    Follow me
    2D MARDIV
    usmccomcam
    2D MARDIV CC
    2D MarDiv Band
    2D MARDIV USMC COMCAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT