Second Marine Division Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511349" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division(MARDIV) recognize the 2d MARDIV NCO and Marine of the Year; Navy Sea Sailor of the Year competitor; Junior Sailor of the Year, Blue Jacket of the Year; NCO and Marine of the Quarter; Junior and Senior Sailor of the Quarter; and the Blue Jacket of the Quarter. The Quarterly Morning Colors and Awards Ceremony is an opportunity for 2d MARDIV leadership to honor notable Marines and Sailors on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor)