Airmen from the 39th Airlift Squadron perform preflight operational checks on a C-130J Super Hercules on 23 February 2017 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 39th AS maintains quality aircrew and aircraft to mobilize, deploy and provide intratheater aircraft worldwide. They support theater commander’s requirements with combat-delivery capability through tactical air land and air drop operations as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuation.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511340
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-VP299-402
|Filename:
|DOD_104108033
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-130J Preflight Operations, by TSgt Patrick Doll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT