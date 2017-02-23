(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-130J Preflight Operations

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Doll 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    Airmen from the 39th Airlift Squadron perform preflight operational checks on a C-130J Super Hercules on 23 February 2017 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 39th AS maintains quality aircrew and aircraft to mobilize, deploy and provide intratheater aircraft worldwide. They support theater commander’s requirements with combat-delivery capability through tactical air land and air drop operations as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuation.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511340
    VIRIN: 170223-F-VP299-402
    Filename: DOD_104108033
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Preflight Operations, by TSgt Patrick Doll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Preflight
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Operational Check
    Communications check
    Propellor check

