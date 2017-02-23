C-130J Cargo Drop

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130J Super Hercules crew from the 39th Airlift Squadron perform a cargo drop, vehicle transport, and low level flight operations on 23 February 2017 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 39th AS maintains quality aircrew and aircraft to mobilize, deploy and provide intratheater aircraft worldwide. They support theater commander’s requirements with combat-delivery capability through tactical air land and air drop operations as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuation.