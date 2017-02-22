C-130J Flightline Ops

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 40th Airlift Squadron perform pre-flight operations on a C-130J Super Hercules on February 22, 2017 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 40th AS maintains quality aircrew and aircraft to mobilize, deploy and provide intra-theater aircraft worldwide. They support theater commander’s requirements with combat-delivery capability through tactical air land and air drop operations as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuation.