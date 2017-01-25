(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JSF / MEDEL SMEE with Local Police Department

    LA PAZ, HONDURAS

    01.25.2017

    Video by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Joint Security Forces and Medical Element personnel participate in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the La Paz Police Department, January 25, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSF / MEDEL SMEE with Local Police Department, by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Joint Security Forces
    SMEE
    JSF
    Honduras
    Medical Element
    MEDEL

