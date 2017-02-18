(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170218-N-GR361-001

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170218-N-GR361-001
    GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 18, 2017) Personnel man the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The exercise is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511311
    VIRIN: 170218-N-GR361-001
    Filename: DOD_104107761
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170218-N-GR361-001, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    navy
    people
    amphibious
    u.s. navy
    amphibs

