170218-N-GR361-001
GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 18, 2017) Personnel man the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The exercise is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511311
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-GR361-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107761
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170218-N-GR361-001, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT