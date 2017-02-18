170218-N-GR361-001

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 18, 2017) Personnel man the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The exercise is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)