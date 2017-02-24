(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    134 ARW Homecoming

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Darby Arnold 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing return home to Knoxville, TN from a 60-day deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511310
    VIRIN: 170224-F-GV306-001
    Filename: DOD_104107760
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134 ARW Homecoming, by SrA Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    homecoming
    return home
    Tennessee
    deployment
    ARW
    Air Refueling Wing
    134
    134th ARW

