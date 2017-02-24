Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing return home to Knoxville, TN from a 60-day deployment.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511310
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-GV306-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107760
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
This work, 134 ARW Homecoming, by SrA Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
