First Weapon is Your Mind, B-Roll

TALLINN, ESTONIA 02.24.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Each man can expect to fire off over 500 rounds a day during marksmanship training, and will repeat drawing and holstering their weapons thousands of times until it becomes second nature.



The Estonian Special Forces are a fairly young unit in the history of the Estonian armed forces, but with highly specialized selection techniques and intensive training they have already proved their worth in NATO operations in Afghanistan.

Footage includes slow motion and drone shots of special forces operators firing at the range.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) DRONE SHOT OF SF STANDING IN LINE AT GUN RANGE

2. (00:03) DRONE SHOT OF SF STANDING IN LINE AT GUN RANGE

3. (00:09) WIDE DRONE SHOT OF SF SHOOTING IN LINE AT GUN RANGE

4. (00:11) DRONE SHOT OF SF DRAWING WEAPONS AND FIRING AT GUN RANGE

5. (00:13) DRONE SHOT ZOOMS INTO SF FIRING AT GUN RANGE

6. (00:15) SLOW MOTION SHOT OF SF TURN HIS HEAD TO LOOK DOWN RANGE

7. (00:18) SLOW MOTION SHOT OF PISTOL BEING LOADED

8. (00:22) HAND LOADING BULLETS INTO CARTRIDGE

9. (00:27) LOADING RIFLE

10. (00:31) LINE OF SF FIRING RIFLES IN SLOW MOTION

11. (00:34) QUICKLY SHOULDERING RIFLE, DRAWING AND FIRING PISTOL

12. (00:37) CAMERA PANNING DOWN LINE OF SF UNHOLSTERING AND LOADING WEAPONS

13. (00:41) PISTOL FIRING

14. (00:42) SLOW MOTION SF RAISING PISTOL AND BREATHING OUT

15. (00:45) LINE OF SF WALKING IN SLOW MOTION TO GUN RANGE

16. (00:46) SF WITH RIFLE TURNING HEAD TO RANGE IN SLOW MOTION

17. (00:48) SLOW MOTION RIFLE FIRING

18. (00:49) SLOW MOTION SF AT RANGE TURNING TO SHOOT

19. (00:52) SLOW MOTION SF TURNING TO LOOK OVER HIS SHOULDER

20. (00:56) SLOW MOTION RIFLE FIRING