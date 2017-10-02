U.S. Marines with 1st Air Delivery, Landing Support Company, 1st Transportation Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group prepare to do an air delivery for 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Camp Pendleton, Calif., February 10, 2017. The purpose of the field exercise is to ensure capabilities of air deliveries to be successful.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511294
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-PL003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107516
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Transportation Support Battalion Air Delivery Drop B-Roll, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
