    1st Transportation Support Battalion Air Delivery Drop B-Roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Conner Robbins 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Delivery, Landing Support Company, 1st Transportation Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group prepare to do an air delivery for 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Camp Pendleton, Calif., February 10, 2017. The purpose of the field exercise is to ensure capabilities of air deliveries to be successful.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511294
    VIRIN: 170210-M-PL003-001
    Filename: DOD_104107516
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Transportation Support Battalion Air Delivery Drop B-Roll, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    1st Marine Division
    Joint Combat Camera Center
    MLG
    air delivery
    JCCC
    1st MEF
    JWT
    1st transportation support battalion
    1st TSB
    Jay Walter Thompson
    1st LAAV
    LAAV

