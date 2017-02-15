(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Spill Response Joint Training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    News story on the annual Winter Spill Response Training prepared by Global-Phillips Cartner in partnership with the Navy Supervisor of Salvage (NAVSUPSALV), U.S. Coast Guard, USAF 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on February 15, 2017 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    Arctic
    Joint Training
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Training
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Oil Spill Recovery

