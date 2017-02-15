News story on the annual Winter Spill Response Training prepared by Global-Phillips Cartner in partnership with the Navy Supervisor of Salvage (NAVSUPSALV), U.S. Coast Guard, USAF 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on February 15, 2017 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511290
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-DP685-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107458
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winter Spill Response Joint Training, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT