ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2014) Point of view footage of a night recovery from Lt. Zachary Huff, assigned to the “Raging Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). USS George H.W. Bush is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Huff/Released)