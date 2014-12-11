(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Night Recovery

    11.12.2014

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    141112-N-VZ034-001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2014) Point of view footage of a night recovery from Lt. Zachary Huff, assigned to the “Raging Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). USS George H.W. Bush is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Huff/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2014
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511284
    VIRIN: 141112-N-VZ034-001
    Filename: DOD_104107074
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Recovery, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    trap
    recovery
    warship
    cockpit
    f/a-18
    navy
    carrier
    aircraft
    flight deck
    u.s. navy
    landing night landing

