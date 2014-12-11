141112-N-VZ034-001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2014) Point of view footage of a night recovery from Lt. Zachary Huff, assigned to the “Raging Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). USS George H.W. Bush is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Huff/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 12:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511284
|VIRIN:
|141112-N-VZ034-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107074
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Night Recovery, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
