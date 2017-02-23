Airmen of Whiteman Air Force Base's African American Heritage Association reflect on what they might say to an African American military member who served during times of inequality and segregation.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511274
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-OQ630-864
|Filename:
|DOD_104106884
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, To the Veterans of More than War, by A1C Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT