    To the Veterans of More than War

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Cerri 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    Airmen of Whiteman Air Force Base's African American Heritage Association reflect on what they might say to an African American military member who served during times of inequality and segregation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511274
    VIRIN: 170223-F-OQ630-864
    Filename: DOD_104106884
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To the Veterans of More than War, by A1C Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Missouri
    Veterans
    Black History Month
    509th Bomb Wing
    African American Heritage
    509th

