170215-N-VZ034-001

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 15, 2017) Footage of flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Lee/Released)