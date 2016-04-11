(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army researchers tackle a tiny enemy: sand

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2016

    Video by David McNally 

    U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command

    By David McNally, ARL Public Affairs

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. -- Armor offers reliable protection against external forces, but what if the enemy is so small that it can take aircraft down from the inside?

    Sand and dust can significantly damage helicopter engines, which is why scientists and engineers at the Army Research Laboratory are experimenting with coatings in high-temperature environments with the goal of creating something -- anything -- that will cause sand to slide off the inside of a turbine engine the way an egg slides off a nonstick skillet.

    "We are going through a very methodical process to understand the underpinning science and then use the science to predict the materials, what we call the engineered or tailored materials, that will lead to the right solution," explained Dr. Anindya Ghoshal, chief scientist for the laboratory's Vehicle Technology Directorate.

    Read more... https://www.army.mil/article/177698

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511256
    VIRIN: 161104-A-GX166-707
    Filename: DOD_104106713
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army researchers tackle a tiny enemy: sand, by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    science
    research
    Army Research Laboratory
    technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT