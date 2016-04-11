Army researchers tackle a tiny enemy: sand

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511256" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

By David McNally, ARL Public Affairs



ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. -- Armor offers reliable protection against external forces, but what if the enemy is so small that it can take aircraft down from the inside?



Sand and dust can significantly damage helicopter engines, which is why scientists and engineers at the Army Research Laboratory are experimenting with coatings in high-temperature environments with the goal of creating something -- anything -- that will cause sand to slide off the inside of a turbine engine the way an egg slides off a nonstick skillet.



"We are going through a very methodical process to understand the underpinning science and then use the science to predict the materials, what we call the engineered or tailored materials, that will lead to the right solution," explained Dr. Anindya Ghoshal, chief scientist for the laboratory's Vehicle Technology Directorate.



Read more... https://www.army.mil/article/177698