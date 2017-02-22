(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10 CAB

    GERMANY

    02.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. Dani White 

    U.S. Army Europe

    4 Apache Helicopters were flown in on 2 C-5 Galaxy planes from Fort Bliss, Texas to Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany. They will be in Europe for 9 months during Operation Atlantic Resolve 2017.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511250
    VIRIN: 170222-A-VP624-726
    Filename: DOD_104106701
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10 CAB, by SGT Dani White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    Fort Bliss
    helicopters
    Europe
    C-5 Galaxy
    Texas
    Apache
    Ramstein Air Force Base
    2017
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

