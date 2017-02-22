4 Apache Helicopters were flown in on 2 C-5 Galaxy planes from Fort Bliss, Texas to Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany. They will be in Europe for 9 months during Operation Atlantic Resolve 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511250
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-VP624-726
|Filename:
|DOD_104106701
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10 CAB, by SGT Dani White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT