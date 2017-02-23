(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army G-4 Visits Iron Brigade Soldiers

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    02.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Aundre F. Piggee, deputy chief of staff, Army G-4 and his team spent the day visiting with Soldiers of 64th BSB and toured the SSA and Role II medical facility to ensure they remained mission ready. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Iron Brigade
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Army G4
    Strong Europe

