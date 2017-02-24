(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IRAQ

    02.24.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to a U.S. Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler and two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Hornets in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq on Feb. 22, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511247
    VIRIN: 170222-F-HA049-974
    Filename: DOD_104106683
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Fight Against ISIS, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    USMC
    Hornet
    Australia
    Australian
    KC-135
    Refuel
    Prowler
    EA-6B
    F/A-18
    Marine Corps
    Iraq
    340th EARS
    Royal Australian Air Force
    CJTF
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR

