Fueling the Fight Against ISIS

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to a U.S. Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler and two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Hornets in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq on Feb. 22, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).
02.24.2017
02.24.2017
B-Roll
|Location:
IQ
