U.S. Soldiers assigned to A Company, 3-501 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted an Aerial Gunnery Training Exercise at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder , Germany, from 16 – 17 January 2017 Jan. 16-17, 2017. The unit is currently on a nine-month rotation to Europe in support of U.S. European Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 06:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511238
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-MZ938-100
|Filename:
|DOD_104106668
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UH-60 Aerial Gunnery A Co 3-501 AHB, by Erich Backes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
