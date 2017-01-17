(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UH-60 Aerial Gunnery A Co 3-501 AHB

    RP, GERMANY

    01.17.2017

    Video by Erich Backes 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to A Company, 3-501 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted an Aerial Gunnery Training Exercise at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder , Germany, from 16 – 17 January 2017 Jan. 16-17, 2017. The unit is currently on a nine-month rotation to Europe in support of U.S. European Command.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Aerial Gunnery A Co 3-501 AHB, by Erich Backes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

